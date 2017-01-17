Tom Cotton defends Trump's CIA speech

Tom Cotton defends Trump's CIA speech

2017-01-17

Sen. Tom Cotton on Saturday defended President Trump against criticism that the campaign-style speech he delivered at CIA headquarters was inappropriate. The Arkansas Republican, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, dismissed critics who questioned whether the CIA, and an audience of agency professionals, was a proper setting for Trump to boast about his campaign victory, crowd sizes and the sales of magazines with his image on the cover, are missing the bond the president has developed with national security professionals.

