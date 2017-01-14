Though asset tests are prohibited, Ar...

Though asset tests are prohibited, Arkansas plans a way around

20 hrs ago

The Arkansas crackdown on poor recipients of welfare programs is underway including a work-around of the prohibition of asset tests for Medicaid recipients. Interesting story by John Lyon of Arkansas News Bureau .

