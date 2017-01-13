This Republican cancer survivor says Obamacare saved her life. Now she's scared
More than 330,000 Arkansans got insurance under Barack Obama's health law. They're part of the biggest obstacle left in the way of the Republicans' "repeal and replace."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|33 min
|BARNEYII
|33,271
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,059
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Fri
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Thu
|ToMiCa
|4
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jan 10
|Watcher
|6
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC