The Body comes to White Water Tavern

THE HARAHAN GOES LIVE: The quarterly Bicycle Advocacy of Arkansas meeting features talks from Joe Jacobs and Rex Nelson on cyclist-friendly developments in Bentonville, at the Clarendon Bridge and at Memphis' Big River Crossing, The Oyster Bar, 6:30 p.m., free. The International Mountain Biking Association no doubt raised some eyebrows when it announced that its 2016 World Summit would be held in Bentonville.

