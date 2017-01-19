Tax cuts, medical pot to dominate Ark...

Tax cuts, medical pot to dominate Arkansas session

Divisions within the Republican Party over tax cuts and questions about the launch of the Bible Belt's first medical marijuana program are expected to dominate the agenda when Arkansas lawmakers return to the Capitol this week to start their 2017 session. When the 91st General Assembly convenes at noon on Monday, Republicans will hold their largest majority in the Legislature since Reconstruction after gaining seats in the November election and the defection of three previously Democratic lawmakers.

