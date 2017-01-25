Tax Cut Plan Would Help Over 650,000 ...

Tax Cut Plan Would Help Over 650,000 Arkansans

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign a $50 million tax cut for hundreds of thousands of low-income Arkansans. On Monday , the proposal was passed both houses of the Arkansas General Assembly, clearing the house 90 to 2 vote.

