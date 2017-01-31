Tax-cut measures sent to Hutchinson
The state House of Representatives and Senate voted Monday to send Gov. Asa Hutchinson bills that would implement his plan to trim tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. The legislation would cut income taxes for 657,000 Arkansans with less than $21,000 in income, including 120,000 people in the lowest tax bracket who no longer will pay those taxes, lawmakers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|pondering
|33,531
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|_Susan_
|22,348
|Bennie Holliman
|Mon
|Sissy
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Mon
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC