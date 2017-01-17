Survey finds abortions in '14 fewest since 1974; Arkansas' rate rises
A comprehensive new survey finds the annual number of abortions in the U.S has dropped to fewer than 1 million, the lowest level since 1974. The report, which counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, was released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights.
