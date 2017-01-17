Storms in forecast for southeast Arkansas this weekend
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said that multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday from Louisiana and Arkansas eastward to north Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The prediction center says a swath of southeast Arkansas has an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather, including the city of Little Rock.
