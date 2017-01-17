Storms in forecast for southeast Arka...

Storms in forecast for southeast Arkansas this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said that multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday from Louisiana and Arkansas eastward to north Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The prediction center says a swath of southeast Arkansas has an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather, including the city of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr just sayin 33,400
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 6 hr Eagle 12 22,153
opiods and others available Fri MEDSS 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC