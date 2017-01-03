State revenue up by $7.6M in December
Bolstered by rising sales and use tax collections, Arkansas' general revenue in December increased by $7.6 million over year-ago figures, to $536.9 million, and exceeded the state's forecast by $6.5 million. Sales tax collections increased by $16.5 million over December 2015, while the state's individual income tax collections increased by $3.3 million over the same period a year ago, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Wednesday in its monthly revenue report.
