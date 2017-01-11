Springdale blaze decimates NW transit agency's bus fleet
A fire early Tuesday at Ozark Regional Transit destroyed 20 buses, depleting the fleet and impairing the transit agency's ability to maintain bus routes in the near future, Executive Director Joel Gardner said. Ozark Regional Transit staff members survey the remains of some of the 20 buses that were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday a... Buses destroyed by a late night fire are visible Tuesday at Ozark Regional Transit.
