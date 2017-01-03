Songs of 2 now game, film trailers
LOCAL VOICES: A couple of Arkansans have music featured in major releases. They include songwriter Shawn James of Fayetteville, who recently saw his song 'Through the Valley' go viral on Spotify and YouTube after Sony PlayStation's reveal of the trailer for the video game The Last of Us II.
