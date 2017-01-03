Slain soldier's family meets with Mike Huckabee
The family of slain soldier Lieutenant Hadar Goldin met on Tuesday night with former Arkansas Governor Mark Huckabee to discuss the return of both Goldin and Sergeant Oron Shaul. "The Obama administration did not keep its word," they said.
