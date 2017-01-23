Slain Arkansas firefighter honored 1 ...

Slain Arkansas firefighter honored 1 year after shooting

The city of Sherwood is honoring a local firefighter who was fatally shot while responding to a medical call. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the city held a ceremony at the Sherwood Central Fire Station on Sunday, exactly one year after Ronald Jason Adams was killed.

