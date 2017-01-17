Shelter for migrant children in Arkan...

Shelter for migrant children in Arkansas still possible

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A former job corps site is Arkansas has been sitting vacant but potential options for its use are an at-risk youth program expansion and a shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children being held at the U.S. border. The property first sparked the interest of the Arkansas National Guard in December, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

