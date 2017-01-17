Shelter for migrant children in Arkansas still possible
A former job corps site is Arkansas has been sitting vacant but potential options for its use are an at-risk youth program expansion and a shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children being held at the U.S. border. The property first sparked the interest of the Arkansas National Guard in December, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|51 min
|BARNEYII
|33,383
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|22,140
|opiods and others available
|11 hr
|MEDSS
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC