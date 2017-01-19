Session Dry Run for Arkansas Governor's 2018 Bid
LITTLE ROCK - With two-thirds of voters approving of his job as governor in a state that has moved even further to the right, Asa Hutchinson's prospects for a second term appear bright as the Republican prepares to launch his 2018 election bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,135
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Eagle 12
|22,021
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC