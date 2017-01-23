Senate panel backs keeping March primary election
The primary election in Arkansas would be held in March rather than May in both presidential election years and nonpresidential election years under a bill that cleared an stater Senate committee Tuesday. Without any audible dissents, Senate Bill 122 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, cleared the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|Jamal
|33,440
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|32 min
|Eagle 12
|22,272
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC