Sen. Tom Cotton Needs To Stow His Confirmation Complaints

The confirmation process for President Donald Trump's various nominees has been a bit of a drawn-out mess, primarily because the incoming administration doesn't fully grasp the magnitude of the task in front of it and that many of the president's selections have not effectively stuck to the standard procedure of vetting by the Office of Government Ethics . But atop all of that, senators still have their basic advise and consent duties to perform, which everyone involved should have known from the outset.

