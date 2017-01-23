Sen. Tom Cotton Needs To Stow His Confirmation Complaints
The confirmation process for President Donald Trump's various nominees has been a bit of a drawn-out mess, primarily because the incoming administration doesn't fully grasp the magnitude of the task in front of it and that many of the president's selections have not effectively stuck to the standard procedure of vetting by the Office of Government Ethics . But atop all of that, senators still have their basic advise and consent duties to perform, which everyone involved should have known from the outset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Paul
|22,254
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,430
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC