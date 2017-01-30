Sen. Elliott files bill to require ra...

Sen. Elliott files bill to require racial impact statements for criminal justice bills

9 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Joyce Elliott filed a bill last week to mandate the creation of a racial impact statement for certain criminal-justice bills filed in the Senate or House of Representatives. Elliott is fighting the good fight here but this of course will not be going anywhere in the 2017 Arkansas General Assembly.

