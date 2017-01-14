Scott Pruitt, Trump's EPA pick, backed industry donors over regulators

A legal fight to clean up tons of chicken manure fouling the waters of Oklahoma's bucolic northeastern corner - much of it from neighboring Arkansas - was in full swing six years ago when conservative lawyer Scott Pruitt took office as Oklahoma's attorney general. Rather than push for a federal judge to punish the companies by extracting perhaps tens of millions of dollars in damages, Oklahoma's new chief law enforcement officer quietly negotiated a deal to simply study the problem further.

