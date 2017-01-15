Save my health care. Just don't call ...

Save my health care. Just don't call it Obamacare

Read more: Arkansas Times

A reporter for the Toronto Star visited Arkansas to illustrate the irony, to use a kind word, that abounds in the rush by Republicans to repeal Obamacare. He finds Anita Bacon, who believes the insurance she received from Obamacare saved her life from cancer.

