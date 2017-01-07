Replace Obamacare? Easy.

Reader Sound Policy sends a link to a Hill article with a simple solution for repealing and replacing Obamacare: Put everyone under Medicare. The enrollment might be permanent, and at the prices that Medicare currently costs its participants, or it might be simply until such time as a viable replacement for ObamaCare is found, perhaps at the prices that those who would lose their ObamaCare coverage pay now.

