Rep. Warrick Sabin pushes earned inco...

Rep. Warrick Sabin pushes earned income tax credit; Sen. Jake Files...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Democratic Rep. Warrick Sabin and Republican Sen. Jake Files were on Talk Business talking taxes today. Sabin is pushing the earned income tax credit as an alternative to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed tax cut on low-income taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 15 min Hedonist Heretic 22,170
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr BARNEYII 33,408
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high 22 hr Truck 1
opiods and others available Fri MEDSS 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC