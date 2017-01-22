Rep. Warrick Sabin pushes earned income tax credit; Sen. Jake Files...
Democratic Rep. Warrick Sabin and Republican Sen. Jake Files were on Talk Business talking taxes today. Sabin is pushing the earned income tax credit as an alternative to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed tax cut on low-income taxpayers.
