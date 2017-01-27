Proposed Bill Would Create Tax Exemption For Military Vets In Arkansas
A proposed bill would create a tax exemption for military veterans and their families in the hopes of attracting more veterans to retire in the state. House Representative Charlene Fite proposed the bill .
