Proposed Bill Limiting Food Stamps To "Healthy Foods" Passes Through House

A bill that would limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to foods that have "sufficient nutritional value" has passed through the Arkansas House of Representatives. According to the lawmakers, the bill aims to align SNAP with other programs and initiatives aimed at improving the health and welfare of Arkansas citizens.

