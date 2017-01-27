Promotion For Local Firefighter Celebrated Near Firefighter Recognition Day
It's firefighter recognition day in Arkansas -- and recently, a fireman with 34 years of service was promoted to fire chief. Hootie St. Cyr believes he may be the first Native American fire chief at the Fort Smith Fire Department.
Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
