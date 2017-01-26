Prayer Vigil Shows Solidarity To NWA ...

Prayer Vigil Shows Solidarity To NWA Immigrant And Refugee Community

In English, and in Spanish, prayers were said during a vigil held to show solidarity with the immigrant and refugee community in Northwest Arkansas. A few dozen people from Fayetteville and the surrounding area gathered at Good Shepard Lutheran Church for the service on Thursday .

