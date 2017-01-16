Pork barrel included more than $40,00...

Pork barrel included more than $40,000 for ozone therapy shipped from NWA to Benton

FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies. More evidence emerges of the need for a thorough review of how state surplus, known as the General Improvement Fund, was spent by legislators who controlled the money.

Chicago, IL

