Pennsylvania college's choir will make tour stop in LR
The Susquehanna University Choir and Susquehanna Chamber Singers, currently on a 12-day tour through Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and Pennsylvania, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Julia Brasher Thorn conducts the singers from the Lutheran liberal arts university in Selinsgrove, Pa., in works by J.S. Bach, Franz Joseph Haydn and Tomas Luis de Victoria, plus a selection of folk songs, spirituals, hymn arrangements and theater music.
