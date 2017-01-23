Panel Endorses Change to Arkansas Hig...

Panel Endorses Change to Arkansas Higher Education Funding

Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas House panel has endorsed a plan to link public college and university funding to performance goals such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

