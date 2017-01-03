'Open air' artists to bring color to the Keys
Next Tuesday, 21 artists from the States and Europe will come to the Florida Keys to participate in the third annual Paradise Paint Out plein air event. For eight days, the artists will set up their easels at various locations to paint what they see, and paint it quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|33,104
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Thinking
|22,014
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC