No charges filed in Arkansas standoff death
A prosecutor said no police officers will face charges in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man on Christmas Day. Prosecutor Don McSpadden said the death of Joseph Garcia, 33, was "tragic but justified."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 min
|BARNEYII
|33,070
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Thinking
|21,987
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC