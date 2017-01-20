No charges filed in Arkansas standoff...

No charges filed in Arkansas standoff death

2 hrs ago

A prosecutor said no police officers will face charges in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man on Christmas Day. Prosecutor Don McSpadden said the death of Joseph Garcia, 33, was "tragic but justified."

Chicago, IL

