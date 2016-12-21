New year won't ease sting of Belk Bow...

New year won't ease sting of Belk Bowl loss

Early Friday morning at Gate 24 at the Charlotte, N.C., airport, none of the Arkansas Razorback fans wanted to talk about the loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Friday night at a Little Rock pizzeria, this was the conversation between yours truly and three acquaintances who were already there: The colossal fall from a 24-0 Razorbacks lead to a 35-24 loss will be talked to death in the next few weeks, maybe months.

