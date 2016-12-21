New year won't ease sting of Belk Bowl loss
Early Friday morning at Gate 24 at the Charlotte, N.C., airport, none of the Arkansas Razorback fans wanted to talk about the loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Friday night at a Little Rock pizzeria, this was the conversation between yours truly and three acquaintances who were already there: The colossal fall from a 24-0 Razorbacks lead to a 35-24 loss will be talked to death in the next few weeks, maybe months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|Sat
|guest
|33,019
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Eagle 12
|21,964
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
