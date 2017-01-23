New deadline set for fire department grant
According to a release, the new deadline is now on Jun. 30. The deadline had initially been Oct. 31 since 1992, but the deadline has been moved up this year, so more time will be allowed to process applications and distribute funds to fire departments. According to the release, Act 833 is a tax on insurance premiums collected statewide and distributed to all fire departments that meet eligibility requirements.
