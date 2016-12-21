More
Hundreds of Arkansas Army National Guard soldiers from around the state left for a deployment in East Africa on Sunday, including about 100 from Southwest Arkansas. Around 700 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment of the 39th Infantry Brigade have been called up for deployment in support of operations in the Horn of Africa under U.S. Africa Command .
