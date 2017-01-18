Missouri governor claims Arkansas is ...

Missouri governor claims Arkansas is jobs magnet for his residents

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Missouri's Republican governor, Eric Greitens , gave a state of the state address yesterday that left some Arkies scratching their heads over this passage: In county after county-in Pemiscott County, and in Dunklin County, and in Mississippi County-I spoke to people who want to work, who want a job, who want to provide for their families. They are sick of seeing their friends have to get in a truck and drive across state lines for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Guest 33,339
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 2 hr Rudolpho Laspari 22,120
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Tue Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC