Missouri governor claims Arkansas is jobs magnet for his residents
Missouri's Republican governor, Eric Greitens , gave a state of the state address yesterday that left some Arkies scratching their heads over this passage: In county after county-in Pemiscott County, and in Dunklin County, and in Mississippi County-I spoke to people who want to work, who want a job, who want to provide for their families. They are sick of seeing their friends have to get in a truck and drive across state lines for work.
