Medical Marijuana Was Arkansas' Top News Story in 2016
LITTLE ROCK - A decision by Arkansas' voters to let residents with certain medical conditions obtain marijuana to ease their symptoms was an overwhelming choice as the state's top news story of 2016, according to balloting by Associated Press journalists and the news organization's members.
