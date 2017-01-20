McSwain's departure as head of Historic Preservation confirmed

As mentioned in the previous post about the new Arts Council director, which was prepared before the official announcement, the Department of Arkansas Heritage announced today that Missy McSwain , longtime director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, has resigned. Her resignation takes effect March 15. From the news release announcing DAH Director Stacy Hurst's personnel changes: Earlier today, Hurst accepted the resignation of Frances "Missy" McSwain, who was director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

