McSwain's departure as head of Historic Preservation confirmed
As mentioned in the previous post about the new Arts Council director, which was prepared before the official announcement, the Department of Arkansas Heritage announced today that Missy McSwain , longtime director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, has resigned. Her resignation takes effect March 15. From the news release announcing DAH Director Stacy Hurst's personnel changes: Earlier today, Hurst accepted the resignation of Frances "Missy" McSwain, who was director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|BARNEYII
|33,399
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|22,153
|opiods and others available
|21 hr
|MEDSS
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC