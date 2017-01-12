Mayor sees tit-for-tat in grant

A Carroll County mayor, who serves on the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District board, said his city received a $25,000 state grant in 2014 after he dropped his objections to awarding $200,000 in state money to a private college in Springdale.

