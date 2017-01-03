Marijuana commission sets cultivation fee at $100,000
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has decided to set license fee for cultivation facilities at $100,000, Benji Hardy reports. The decision was billed as a compromise, after commissioner Travis Story pushed for setting it at $185,000 and Carlos Ramon proposed $15,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,067
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Thinking
|21,990
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|More on the continuing effort to preserve punis...
|Dec 22
|Hate Cable
|1
|Donors on board with El Dorado becoming enterta...
|Dec 18
|Skip
|2
|Lottery revenue up $4.8M for month
|Dec 17
|hassen
|10
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC