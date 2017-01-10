Marijuana commission establishes two-tiered system for dispensary licensing fees
The Medical Marijuana Commission today began discussing draft rules for licensing dispensaries , after spending several meetings on rules for the licensing of cultivation facilities. The five-member panel, which was appointed by the governor and legislative leaders in December, agreed by a 4-1 vote to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across the state of Arkansas.
