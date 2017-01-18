Manure pile blamed for sparking Arkansas fire; farmers warned to keep stacks from getting too tall
Chicken waste is an excellent fertilizer, but with the growing season still weeks away it's piling up in barns across the South. To reduce the risk of fire from spontaneous combustion, poultry experts are warning farmers that piles 6A1 2- to 7-feet high are high enough.
