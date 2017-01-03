Manatt on Medicaid: Monthly Expansion...

Manatt on Medicaid: Monthly Expansion Recap - January 2017

14 hrs ago

The Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force met for the last time to approve its final report , which includes findings and recommendations on health coverage in Arkansas, including the finding that continuing Medicaid expansion would save the State $637 million from 2017 to 2021. The report also estimates that changes already underway, including capping some mental health benefits and allowing managed care organizations to manage dental benefits, will yield an additional $963 million in savings over the next five years.

