Making sense of the 2017 Arkansas legislative session

A flurry of new state laws will be proposed in January as Arkansas representatives and senators go back to the Capitol for the 2017 legislative session. Trying to keep up with hundreds of potential laws can seem overwhelming, but there are several ways the average Joe can follow along during the session.

