LR City Hall agenda: Sales taxes
The Little Rock City Board of Directors has scheduled a vote on a resolution asking for a meeting with the Arkansas congressional delegation, mainly the senators and local U.S. Rep. French Hill, about federal legislation to allow cities to recapture sales tax revenue lost to Internet sales.
