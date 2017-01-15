LR City Hall agenda: Sales taxes

LR City Hall agenda: Sales taxes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Little Rock City Board of Directors has scheduled a vote on a resolution asking for a meeting with the Arkansas congressional delegation, mainly the senators and local U.S. Rep. French Hill, about federal legislation to allow cities to recapture sales tax revenue lost to Internet sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr shirleyknot 33,301
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 5 hr Hedonist Heretic 22,076
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Sat Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jan 10 Watcher 6
News More on the continuing effort to preserve punis... Dec 22 Hate Cable 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Gitmo
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC