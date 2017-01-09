Look out Russia. LR might be on your ...

Look out Russia. LR might be on your case. And other highlights of the local economy

Metroplan, the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing business : Cyber security. Timing is good, given all the talk about Russian hacking.

