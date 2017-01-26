Letter says neglect rife at youth jails
Some Arkansas teenagers in state custody live in quarters that reek of urine, and at some juvenile centers, 11 youths share a single urinal and shower, a failure of accreditation standards. Those are among dozens of findings of mistreatment at state-run juvenile facilities cited in a six-page letter sent Thursday to state officials and juvenile-justice experts by Disability Rights Arkansas, an advocacy group that operates under federal authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|holder
|33,508
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|_Susan_
|22,335
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 17
|Resident440
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC