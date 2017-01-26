Letter says neglect rife at youth jails

Some Arkansas teenagers in state custody live in quarters that reek of urine, and at some juvenile centers, 11 youths share a single urinal and shower, a failure of accreditation standards. Those are among dozens of findings of mistreatment at state-run juvenile facilities cited in a six-page letter sent Thursday to state officials and juvenile-justice experts by Disability Rights Arkansas, an advocacy group that operates under federal authority.

