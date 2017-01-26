Letter says neglect rife at youth jails

Letter says neglect rife at youth jails

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Some Arkansas teenagers in state custody live in quarters that reek of urine, and at some juvenile centers, 11 youths share a single urinal and shower, a failure of accreditation standards. Those are among dozens of findings of mistreatment at state-run juvenile facilities cited in a six-page letter sent Thursday to state officials and juvenile-justice experts by Disability Rights Arkansas, an advocacy group that operates under federal authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr holder 33,508
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 12 hr _Susan_ 22,335
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 17 Resident440 1
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Jan 14 Movingover 1
Christ Trump Hillary Jan 13 Now_What- 5
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC