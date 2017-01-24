Legislators Propose Changing How Arkansas Universities And Colleges Are Funded
A bill that would change how all two- and four-year state universities and colleges are funded is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. "I think it's going to make every institution much more aware of helping students individually; to get the understand the importance of graduating; of choosing a good, solid major; and of continuing in college until you graduate," University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Chancellor Paul Beran said.
