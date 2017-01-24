Lawmakers pass governor's tax cut

19 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut proposal for low-income earners passed in the Senate and the House yesterday. The plan to cut taxes for 657,000 Arkansans who earn less then $21,000 a year passed in the Senate 33-0.

