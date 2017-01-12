Judge resentences man convicted in '96 Arkansas killing
An Arkansas inmate who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a crime he committed as a juvenile could soon be released from custody. Circuit Court Judge John Putman on Friday resentenced 37-year-old Benjamin Scott MacFarland to 40 years in prison.
