Judge resentences man convicted in '96 Arkansas killing

An Arkansas inmate who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a crime he committed as a juvenile could soon be released from custody. Circuit Court Judge John Putman on Friday resentenced 37-year-old Benjamin Scott MacFarland to 40 years in prison.

